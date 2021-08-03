Rebel Wilson recreates Britney Spears' '(You Drive Me) Crazy' music video

Rebel Wilson is channeling her inner Britney Spears for her upcoming movie.

Taking to her Instagram on Sunday, the actor donned Britney's iconic emerald green top as she posted a photo BTS from the sets of Senior Year.

Wilson is recreating Spears' iconic 1999 music video for (You Drive Me) Crazy and shared her look writing, "My life is CRAZY right now ps{purple heart} you Britney."

Wilson's upcoming Netflix comedy titled Senior Year portrays her character as a waitress.



"Can you tell that I'm the biggest Britney fan! she wrote in her TikTok caption. "And so in my new movie Senior Year my character LOVES her and we use her as inspo for our cheer squad."