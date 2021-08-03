 
Can't connect right now! retry
Showbiz
Tuesday Aug 03 2021
By
Web Desk

Mehwish Hayat confirms playing Benazir Bhutto in politician's biopic: Watch here

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Aug 03, 2021

Mehwish Hayat confirms playing Benazir Bhutto in politicians biopic: Watch here
Mehwish Hayat confirms playing Benazir Bhutto in politician's biopic: Watch here

Mehwish Hayat is all set to play the role of Benazir Bhutto in upcoming biopic.

Speaking with Ek Din Geo Ke Sath in a recent interview, Hayat revealed that the project is under works. 

Although the Load Wedding star said that she is not allowed to say much due to the NDA, she assured viewers that the movie is magnanimous and worth the wait. 

"That project is under development. The magnitude of the project is such that it requires time. I have signed an NDA so I can’t share too many details with you, but I can tell you that it is under development and the script is being worked on. The production is set to begin soon.” 

Earlier in 2018, Mehwish touched on playing the role on her social media.

"I am privileged to have been given the opportunity to research and learn more about her life and sitting here I can only reflect on so much more that could have been had she not lost her life so tragically."

More From Showbiz:

Nora Fatehi’s dance video on ‘Disco’ song goes viral

Nora Fatehi’s dance video on ‘Disco’ song goes viral
Faysal Quraishi contracts COVID-19 delta variant

Faysal Quraishi contracts COVID-19 delta variant
Shahroz Sabzwari defends Sadaf Kanwal's 'culture' statement: '90 percent of the population agrees'

Shahroz Sabzwari defends Sadaf Kanwal's 'culture' statement: '90 percent of the population agrees'
Zahid Ahmed joins Mahira Khan for Sheheryar Munawar's 'Prince Charming'

Zahid Ahmed joins Mahira Khan for Sheheryar Munawar's 'Prince Charming'
Inside Aiman Khan, Muneeb Butt's laughter-filled Hunza get away

Inside Aiman Khan, Muneeb Butt's laughter-filled Hunza get away
Katrina Kaif sends love to Salman Khan’s sister Arpita on her birthday

Katrina Kaif sends love to Salman Khan’s sister Arpita on her birthday
Areeba Habib confirms her ‘baat pakki’, shares stunning photos

Areeba Habib confirms her ‘baat pakki’, shares stunning photos
Ushna Shah tests positive for Covid-19 even after mandatory doses of vaccine

Ushna Shah tests positive for Covid-19 even after mandatory doses of vaccine
Ertugrul’s Turgut Alp grieved over loss of lives in Turkey wildfires

Ertugrul’s Turgut Alp grieved over loss of lives in Turkey wildfires
Mahira Khan shares her first look from Sheheryar Munawar’s directorial debut ‘Prince Charming’

Mahira Khan shares her first look from Sheheryar Munawar’s directorial debut ‘Prince Charming’
Ayeza Khan fully vaccinated against Covid-19, shares her immunization certificate

Ayeza Khan fully vaccinated against Covid-19, shares her immunization certificate
Shilpa Shetty issues her statement after husband Raj Kundra’s arrest

Shilpa Shetty issues her statement after husband Raj Kundra’s arrest

Latest

view all