Mehwish Hayat confirms playing Benazir Bhutto in politician's biopic: Watch here

Mehwish Hayat is all set to play the role of Benazir Bhutto in upcoming biopic.

Speaking with Ek Din Geo Ke Sath in a recent interview, Hayat revealed that the project is under works.

Although the Load Wedding star said that she is not allowed to say much due to the NDA, she assured viewers that the movie is magnanimous and worth the wait.

"That project is under development. The magnitude of the project is such that it requires time. I have signed an NDA so I can’t share too many details with you, but I can tell you that it is under development and the script is being worked on. The production is set to begin soon.”



Earlier in 2018, Mehwish touched on playing the role on her social media.



"I am privileged to have been given the opportunity to research and learn more about her life and sitting here I can only reflect on so much more that could have been had she not lost her life so tragically."

