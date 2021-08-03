 
Tuesday Aug 03 2021
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck got flirty during jewelry shopping in Italy

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck went jewelry shopping but not for a wedding ring.

According to TMZ, the couple popped into a jewelry store during their romantic Italian getaway.

A spokesperson of the store said that the Hustlers actress tried on a few of the expensive pieces ranging from necklaces to earrings.

The outlet reported that the On the Floor hit-maker tried on a necklace worth $41,000 along with some hoops costing between $1,800 to $2,850.

It was clarified that the couple did not check out any rings, dashing any hopes of an engagement.

The spokesperson added that the couple had fun as they flirted with each other and took some photos before they left empty-handed.

Meanwhile, J-Lo was later spotted wearing a necklace gifted by her one and only which read the word "BEN" while out and about in Italy, following the departure of the Argo star to the US. 

