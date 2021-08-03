 
Tuesday Aug 03 2021
Web Desk

Jason Momoa shares that this Game of Thrones question left him feeling icky

Web Desk

Tuesday Aug 03, 2021

Jason Momoa shares that this Game of Thrones question left him feeling icky

Jason Momoa made it clear that an actor has no control when it comes to what they can and can’t do.

The Aquaman star spoke in an interview with New York Times about a question he was asked regarding his Game of Thrones character Khal Drogo on a different occasion.  

The 42-year-old expressed his displeasure when a reporter had asked him about whether he had any regrets doing the scene where Drogo sexually assaults Daenerys, played by Emilia Clarke.

"Well, it was important to depict Drogo and his style," Jason replied.

"You're playing someone that's like Genghis Khan. It was a really, really, really hard thing to do. But my job was to play something like that, and it's not a nice thing, and it's what that character was.

"It's not my job to go, 'Would I not do it?' I've never really been questioned about 'Do you regret playing a role?' We'll put it this way: I already did it. Not doing it again."

He expressed that an actor is powerless when it comes to choosing what they can and can't do. 

"There are producers, there are writers, there are directors, and you don't get to come in and be like, 'I'm not going do that because this isn't kosher right now and not right in the political climate.' That never happens. So it's a question that feels icky."

