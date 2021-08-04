BTS makes new record with Butter

 
Korea's boy music band BTS is scaling new heights as the septet's fame has gone global after their English language track started winning the hearts of millions.

The music band's track 'Butter' has set up a new record of staying atop the Billboard main singles chart for nine weeks - the longest ever streak by any song.

Announcing the record made by Butter, the Billboard said the song remained on top for nine weeks on the main singles chart Hot 100.

Earlier, American singer Olivia Rodrigo's "Driver's License," spent eight weeks atop the chart.

BTS track Butter was released on May 21. The track left the top space for the band's new number 'Permission to Dance for one week. And then, it returned to rule the chart once again.

It is also a record for BTS who stayed at the helm of the Hot 100 chart for ten weeks for both Butter and Permission to Dance.

After ruling the chart for one week, Permission to Dance went to its current ninth spot on the Hot 100.

“I am deeply grateful for always giving us an undeserved reward,” RM, who is the music band's said on the fan community Weverse.

“We are trying our best to always remember that all of our glories are also yours."

