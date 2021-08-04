 
Wednesday Aug 04 2021
Web Desk

Web Desk

Wednesday Aug 04, 2021

Brian Austin Green stans North West's controversial painting: 'The kids are painting these'

Brian Austin Green is defending Kim Kardashian's daughter, North West's artistic talents in his latest social media update.

Green, who also happens to have an eight-year-old son, Noah Shannon, took to his Instagram and defended North's previously criticized oil painting.

"Someone just told me that Kim K was given a hard time for posting a pic of a painting North had done. Noah is now working on the same thing in the same art class," he shared while posting Noah's art on the canvas.

"It's unbelievable but true. The kids are painting these and Norths is beautiful," he wrote.

Earlier this year, Kardashian posted North's landscape art on the photo-sharing app and dubbed her daughter "little artist."

When netizens disrespected the paintings, calling them fake, Kim lashed out at all the critics.

"DON'T PLAY WITH ME WHEN IT COMES TO MY CHILDREN!!!" Kardashian wrote in a lengthy post. "My daughter and her best friend have been taking a serious oil painting class where their talents and creativity are being encouraged and nurtured."

"North worked incredibly hard on her painting with took several weeks to complete," she continued. "As a proud mom, I wanted to share her work with everyone."



