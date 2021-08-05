‘Stranger Things’ 4: Joe Keery and Shawn Levy open up about the new season

Joe Keery and Shawn Levy revealed what fans can expect from the new season of 'Stranger Things'

American actor Joe Keery and director Shawn Levy are here to elevate the excitement of all Stranger Things fans.

During an interview with ET’s Rachel Smith, the Stranger Things actor opened up about the fourth season of the show as he walked alongside the director and producer at the red carpet of the Free Guy premier.

Asked about what fans can expect from the new season, Levy said: "Every time I open my mouth it gets me in trouble,” he quipped, and added: “What [fans] can expect is a season that is wildly more epic than the first three.”

"The reason it has taken a minute is, yes, COVID [19] -- COVID protocols that keep us safe but have slowed us down -- but also, it is by far the most ambitious, epic, globe-spanning plot we have ever done," he added.

Keery also joined in, saying: "I just wrapped up my own stuff, so we are getting close. We are still going but we are getting there. I think it is going to be worth the wait.”

He went on to laud the show, saying: "It's just the people, I love the people that we make the show with. It's something that I really look forward to going back and seeing everybody and being presented with a new challenge each year."

"When you get to read the scripts and see what's kind of in store for you, it's, you know, I'll never have another experience like it. It'll be sad when it's over,” he added.