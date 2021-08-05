Elizabeth Debicki’s first look as Princess Diana in ‘The Crown’ season 5 gets leaked / Photo: Daily Mail

Australian actor Elizabeth Debicki was spotted on the sets of The Crown, as the Netflix show begins filming its fifth season.

The 30-year-old actor transformed into Princess Diana as she shared the scene with two young actors who are playing Prince William and Prince Harry.

The new season is being shot at the Ardverikie Estate, where Debicki was seen donning a smart navy blazer jacket with a salmon pink shirt and a light-wash jeans.

The showrunners had announced last year that Debicki will be taking over the role of the Princess of Wales from Emma Corrin who played the younger version of the late royal on the regal drama.

The two young actors too were spitting images of the Duke of Cambridge and the Duke of Sussex.

Speaking about her casting last year, Debicki had said, per the Daily Mail: “Princess Diana's spirit, her words and her actions live in the hearts of so many. It is my privilege and honour to be joining this masterful series, which has had me absolutely hooked from episode one.”