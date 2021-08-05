 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Thursday Aug 05 2021
By
Web Desk

Elizabeth Debicki’s first look as Princess Diana in ‘The Crown’ season 5 gets leaked

By
Web Desk

Thursday Aug 05, 2021

Elizabeth Debicki’s first look as Princess Diana in ‘The Crown’ season 5 gets leaked / Photo: Daily Mail
Elizabeth Debicki’s first look as Princess Diana in ‘The Crown’ season 5 gets leaked / Photo: Daily Mail

Australian actor Elizabeth Debicki was spotted on the sets of The Crown, as the Netflix show begins filming its fifth season.

The 30-year-old actor transformed into Princess Diana as she shared the scene with two young actors who are playing Prince William and Prince Harry.

The new season is being shot at the Ardverikie Estate, where Debicki was seen donning a smart navy blazer jacket with a salmon pink shirt and a light-wash jeans.

The showrunners had announced last year that Debicki will be taking over the role of the Princess of Wales from Emma Corrin who played the younger version of the late royal on the regal drama.

The two young actors too were spitting images of the Duke of Cambridge and the Duke of Sussex.

Elizabeth Debicki’s first look as Princess Diana in ‘The Crown’ season 5 gets leaked / Photo: Daily Mail
Elizabeth Debicki’s first look as Princess Diana in ‘The Crown’ season 5 gets leaked / Photo: Daily Mail

Speaking about her casting last year, Debicki had said, per the Daily Mail: “Princess Diana's spirit, her words and her actions live in the hearts of so many. It is my privilege and honour to be joining this masterful series, which has had me absolutely hooked from episode one.”

More From Entertainment:

Adele 'very happy' with rumoured boyfriend Rich Paul, won't keep romance private

Adele 'very happy' with rumoured boyfriend Rich Paul, won't keep romance private

Justin Bieber says he doesn’t support racism after endorsing Morgan Wallen

Justin Bieber says he doesn’t support racism after endorsing Morgan Wallen
‘Stranger Things’ 4: Joe Keery and Shawn Levy open up about the new season

‘Stranger Things’ 4: Joe Keery and Shawn Levy open up about the new season
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle could make banging Hollywood debut at the Emmys

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle could make banging Hollywood debut at the Emmys
Kendall Jenner says $1.8 million suit by Italian brand 'without merit'

Kendall Jenner says $1.8 million suit by Italian brand 'without merit'
Victoria Beckham's favourite dress draws strong reaction as fans compare it to Annabelle

Victoria Beckham's favourite dress draws strong reaction as fans compare it to Annabelle
Locarno Film Festival is back after being forced online last year by the pandemic

Locarno Film Festival is back after being forced online last year by the pandemic
Justin Bieber faces backlash for supporting country singer Morgan Wallen

Justin Bieber faces backlash for supporting country singer Morgan Wallen
Angelina Jolie sets social media ablaze as she stages carefree rooftop photoshoot in Italy

Angelina Jolie sets social media ablaze as she stages carefree rooftop photoshoot in Italy
Miley Cyrus wants to educate Dababy after his ‘homophobic’ rant, urges people not to cancel him

Miley Cyrus wants to educate Dababy after his ‘homophobic’ rant, urges people not to cancel him
Queen, Kate Middleton and William wish Meghan Markle a very happy birthday

Queen, Kate Middleton and William wish Meghan Markle a very happy birthday
Ben Affleck bought $1.2m pink diamond ring to propose Jennifer Lopez

Ben Affleck bought $1.2m pink diamond ring to propose Jennifer Lopez

Latest

view all