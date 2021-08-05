Malala reacts to Meghan Markle and Melissa McCarthy's light-hearted video

 
Malala Yousafzai on Wednesday shared a clip of a funny conversation between Meghan Markle and her friend and American actress Melissa McCarthy.

The Duchess of Sussex celebrated her 40th birthday on Wednesday with a light-hearted video and an appeal for people to mentor women trying to get back into the work force.

She teamed up with “Bridesmaids” actress Melissa McCarthy for the tongue-in-cheek video to launch her “40x40” initiative.

Before she explained the campaign, the video starts off with the two women sitting in their respective homes: McCarthy working on a Rubix cube and the duchess sitting at her computer.

“Hey Melissa, do you have a second,” Meghan asks the actress and in the video.

“Hey yea, of course,” the Ghostbusters actress responded. “Remember I told you I was working on that organic garden? That’s what I’m doing.”

“You know your camera’s on right? I can see you,” Meghan responds.

Malala, who seemed to enjoy Melissa's reaction in the video posted on Harry and Meghan's Archewell Foundation's website, posted the video to her Instagram story and wrote "ha ha ha" in the caption. 

