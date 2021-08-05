Paris Hilton weighs in on desire to embrace motherhood

Renowned socialite Paris Hilton recently sat down for a chat and got candid about her desire to embrace motherhood.

The singer got candid about it all during her interview with The Hollywood Reporter and was also quoted saying, “I want to be like my mom – like their best friend, where they feel like they can come and talk to me about anything. Very supportive and fun and playful.”

“I can’t wait just to do all the fun kid things together and have amazing birthday parties for them. Celebrate Santa Claus for Christmas and the Easter Bunny and the Tooth Fairy and just all of those really cute, special moments. I just want my children to feel so loved and so lucky and happy.”

The socialite has already taken extensive medical measures to preserve her chances at pregnancy via the egg freezing process and during the course of the conversation, admitted, “I hate needles and shots and having to inject yourself several times a day. It’s just painful and uncomfortable, and I hated that part. But I’m so happy that we did it. We have tons of eggs and all of the kids ready to go.”