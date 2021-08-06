 
Friday Aug 06 2021
Kanye West announces ‘countdown to Donda’ live stream event

Friday Aug 06, 2021

Kanye West announces ‘countdown to Donda’ live stream event

Kanye West has officially dropped his official timeline for the countdown to Donda live stream event in Atlanta.

The announcement was made by Apple Music in the early few hours of Thursday.

This live stream is part of a series of listening events held at the stadium ahead of the album’s official release on July 23rd. however, much like the past, many of these events were completely skipped or bumped ahead to August 6th.

The official link for the event is available on West’s official website and is set to go live at 9:30pm ET.

It is important to note thought that the last listening event that was held, began nearly two hours after its initial timeline.

