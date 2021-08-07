 
Saturday Aug 07 2021
Rihanna sizzles in black outfit as she appears with pals in NYC after becoming billionaire

Saturday Aug 07, 2021

Rihanna stunned in skimpy black dress as she appeared at NYC club with her friends on Thursday after getting new billionaire status.

The world's richest female musician looked steamy as she wore a black mini dress with thin straps and black sunglasses. The singer held a purse over her tummy while walking to her car.

To give a perfect look to her personality, the beauty from Barbados also wore black and white sneakers with yellow neon laces.

The latest outing of the Diamonds crooner comes days after she officially became billionaire. Forbes reported this week that that the singer is worth a whopping $1.7 billion.

Rihanna kept her response short and sweet when asked by a media person about her billionaire status. the singing sensation responded as saying: 'God is good.'

