Royal expert reveals new things about Prince Harry's memoir

Prince Harry' upcoming book, about bout his struggles, will leave 'no member of the Royal Family unscathed', according to a royal expert.



The Duke of Sussex announced last month that he will release his memoirs next year, and the Royal Family appears to be bracing itself for more tension with their family members.

According to previous reports, Harry's brother Prince William and father Charles have been described as "shaken" by the announcement as Meghan's husband said his book will be an “accurate and wholly truthful” account of his life.

The Mirror's royal editor Russell Myers told the Pod Save the Queen podcast that no member of the Royal Family will come out of the memoirs unscathed.



He said: "Nobody is going to come off unscathed here. Maybe this is some sort of therapy for Harry where he can unburden himself, but nobody in the Royal Family is going to come off unscathed."

Prince Harry is believed to have been secretly working on his book for nearly a year, and has gone to a ghostwriter for help as many big names do. He reached an agreement with Penguin Random House, worth a reported £15million.