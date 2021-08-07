Newly engaged Aima Baig, Shahbaz Shigri pose for singer's family wedding 

Saturday Aug 07, 2021
Lovebirds Aima Baig and Shahbaz Shigri were spotted all smiles at the singer's family wedding over the weekend.
The Kaif O Suroor croonist, who herself got engaged last month, has been busy with her sister's wedding shenanigans.
Amid the fun and frolic of the celebrations, Aima posed for a picture-perfect photo with her fiance Shahbaz Shigri.
For the photo, Aima donned an embroidered copper outfit while Shahbaz pulled up an all-black three-piece suit.
In another video, Aima Baig was spotted fulfilling sister duties to her brother-in-law.
Take a look: