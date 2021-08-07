 
Saturday Aug 07 2021
Kiara Advani confirms her romance with Sidharth Malhotra?

Bollywood actress Kiara Advani has confirmed her romance with rumoured boyfriend Sidharth Malhotra.

The Good Newwz actress took to Instagram and shared loved-up photos with her Shershah co-star Sidharth Malhotra.

She posted the stunning photos with simple heart emoji.

The endearing post has left her millions of fans speculating she has confirmed her relationship with Sidharth.

Sidharth also turned to Facebook-owned app and shared the same photos.

Kiara Advani and Sidharth are rumoured to be dating. They also left for vacation in the Maldives at the start of this year.

Recently in an interview with Indian media, Kiara called her rumoured boyfriend one of her ‘closest friends’ in the Bollywood industry.

The rumoured lovebirds will soon be seen together in film Shershaah, releasing next week.

