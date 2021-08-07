Ryan Reynolds says 'Deadpool 3' likely to start filming next year

Next Deadpool movie is likely to start filming next year, according Ryan Reynolds who plays the lead role in the superhero film.

Speaking ahead of the release of his new movie "Free Guy", he said "Deadpool has a "pretty damn good chance of starting up in 2022.

He said he reckons it'll get going in 2022.Answering a question about the likelihood of a third movie getting going next year, he told Collider: "The percentage chance? I don't know. I couldn't assign a percentage to that.

"I'd say it's 50/50 maybe? We're really actively developing it and getting it into pretty good shape."

He's previously said that Deadpool 3 will go in a 'completely different direction' to the other two films, which would explain the 'zig-versus-zag' analogy there.