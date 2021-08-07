 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Saturday Aug 07 2021
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle’s 40 x 40 birthday project blasted as ‘PR stunt’

By
Web Desk

Saturday Aug 07, 2021

Meghan Markle’s 40 x 40 birthday project has recently come under fire with Fox News hosts.

The claims have been made by Fox News contributor Raymond Arroyo.

During his interview he began by noting the ‘gal’ Meghan Markle showed in her birthday video.

He was quoted saying, “The Princess of Montecito marked her 40th birthday this week by jumping on a totally impromptu zoom call, all on the fly, with her pal, comedian Melissa McCarthy.”

“Her 40x40 initiate asks 40 of her celebrity friends to give 40 minutes to mentor women so they can go back to work. All while she sits at home in Montecito. Must be nice.”

“This is another excuse for brand building. These people don't need 40 minutes with a celebrity. They need time, not a TED talk. They need real mentors.”

Mr. Arroyo even snapped at Meghan’s entire birthday video concept and accused her off copying the royal family’s brand. "What is most galling about this, Laura, is the fake royal routine.”

“Never has anyone publicly decried an institution like the Royal Family while trying to assume its trappings for profit and attention like Meghan Markle has.”

Before concluding he claimed, “The most embarrassing part of this video was at the conclusion. This is Harry, who has transitioned from royal highness to royal fool.”

More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘no longer a novelty find’: report

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘no longer a novelty find’: report
Name of Princess Charlotte's photographer revealed

Name of Princess Charlotte's photographer revealed

Queen Elizabeth ‘shocked’ by Prince Harry’s attacks on the Firm

Queen Elizabeth ‘shocked’ by Prince Harry’s attacks on the Firm
Prince Harry’s memoir might become ‘even bigger’ than Sarah Ferguson’s

Prince Harry’s memoir might become ‘even bigger’ than Sarah Ferguson’s
Prince William, Harry’s looming reconciliations blasted by experts

Prince William, Harry’s looming reconciliations blasted by experts
Ryan Reynolds says 'Deadpool 3' likely to start filming next year

Ryan Reynolds says 'Deadpool 3' likely to start filming next year
Britney Spears’ conservator begs Jamie Spears to ‘stop attacking’

Britney Spears’ conservator begs Jamie Spears to ‘stop attacking’
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle brought ‘a lot of baggage’ into Hollywood dream

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle brought ‘a lot of baggage’ into Hollywood dream
Prince Harry issued warning: ‘Karma will hit him in LA’

Prince Harry issued warning: ‘Karma will hit him in LA’
Meghan Markle blasted for causing ‘distressing change’ in Prince Harry

Meghan Markle blasted for causing ‘distressing change’ in Prince Harry
Dixie D'Amelio addresses inspiration for new track ‘Psycho’

Dixie D'Amelio addresses inspiration for new track ‘Psycho’
Kim Kardashian, Kanye West’s co-parenting dynamic explained: source

Kim Kardashian, Kanye West’s co-parenting dynamic explained: source

Latest

view all