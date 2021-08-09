DaBaby takes apology post for homophobic remarks down on Instagram

The statement wherein DaBaby had sought an apology for his remarks was not on his page anymore

Rapper DaBaby deleted the post wherein he apologised for his controversial remarks against the LGBTQ community on Instagram.



Social media users noticed that the statement wherein DaBaby had sought an apology for his remarks was not on his page anymore.

In the statement, the Levitating rapper had called his comments about HIV/AIDS “hurtful and triggering” and admitted that he had been “misinformed.”

He also bashed people who criticized him before he “even [had] the opportunity to grow, educate and learn” from his remarks, claiming that people were “publicly working against” him.

DaBaby came under fire after he passed derogatory comments for queer people during his performance at Rolling Loud.

“If you didn’t show up today with HIV/AIDS, any of them deadly sexually transmitted diseases that’ll make you die in two to three weeks, put your cellphone light up. … Fellas, if you ain’t [expletive] in the parking lot, put your cellphone lights in the air," he said at the event.