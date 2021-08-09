Aima Baig leaves fans swooning with latest photos from trip to northern areas

 
Aima Baig left her millions of fans swooning with her stunning photos and videos from her recent trip to northern areas.

The Groove Mera singer turned to Instagram and shared her adorable photos and videos saying “Since everybody has been sharing photo dumps on Instagram. I couldnt resist, but wanted to feel cool too lol”

“These photos are from last week when i took a trip to Northern areas without tech, well i had my phone with me but i swear i wasnt using it as much without makeup and no filters,” Aima said.

The singer continued “People should try this detox more often, it feels pretty amazing.”

Fans and fellow showbiz stars showered love on Aima shortly after she posted the dazzling snaps.

Commenting on the post, Mehwish Hayat simply dropped heart and fire emoticons.

