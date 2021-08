Nick Jonas announces the Jersey Boys musical plans

Singer songwriter Nick Jonas recently turned to social media and announced his upcoming role in a Jersey Boys movie.

The singer announced the news in an Instagram post that read, “The past couple months I’ve been in Cleveland playing my dream role as Frankie Valli in Jersey Boys!”



“With our incredible cast and crew, we worked tirelessly to create an amazing musical movie event for you all. Stay tuned for more exciting news”.

Check it out below: