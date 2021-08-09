Prince Harry, Meghan Markle bashed for ‘trolling the world’ via Archie, Lilibet

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been accused to trying to “troll the entire world” through their children Archie and Lilibet.



This claim has been made by royal expert and author Omid Scobie.

He believes that the Sussex’s attempts to outwardly shield their children’s faces from public view could be part of a plan aimed at trying to tease the public.

The author used Archie’s second birthday portrait as an example and added how the couple only showed the toddler from behind, in sepia-tone photograph that was too blurry to make anything of.

While speaking on the On Heir podcast, Mr Scobie said, “This was, as I think we've come to experience from the Sussexes, a photo of Archie but not too clear. I think this is their way of trolling the world."

While Archie was at the very least teased to the public, tiny blurred out shots of Lilibet were placed strategically for on lookers in Meghan’s 40 x 40 birthday video.



