pakistan
Tuesday Aug 10 2021
By
Web Desk

Karachi: Police submit progress report to ATC in six-year-old's rape, murder

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Aug 10, 2021

Photo: File
Photo: File 

  • Minor girl found wrapped in a thick mat on July 28; preliminary medical reports determine rape and murder. 
  • Suspect has confessed to crime before judicial magistrate, according to police report submitted to anti-terrorism court.
  • Two eyewitnesses have also recorded statements in court: police.

Zakir, the main suspect in the rape and murder of a six-year-old girl in Karachi's Korangi, has confessed to his crime before a judicial magistrate, a police report submitted to an anti-terrorism court has stated.

According to the report, the suspect has identified the places of abduction, rape and murder of the minor girl.

The report states that two eyewitnesses have also recorded their statements in court. 

It notes that the judicial magistrate of District East had sent Zakir to jail on judicial remand. 

Six-year-old raped, murdered

On July 28, a six-year-old girl's mutilated body, wrapped in a thick mat, was recovered from a trash heap in Karachi's Korangi at 6am, according to SSP Korangi Shahjahan Khan. 

Preliminary medical reports had determined that the girl was raped and then murdered. According to the autopsy, her neck had snapped.

SSP Khan said that the girl came out of her house to play at 9pm on July 27 during a power outage, but never returned. The family had approached the police at around 12am. 

Read more: Six-year-old girl raped, killed in Karachi: police

Zaman Town police station had registered the case's first information report (FIR) under kidnapping, murder, and rape against unknown suspects.

On July 31, police reported that they had arrested a suspect named Zakir and were interrogating him.

According to police, Zakir confessed to the crime and told police he had put the girl in a rickshaw at around 11:30pm and drove for an hour. He claimed he was intoxicated when he took the girl to the Sunday bazaar ground in Korangi at around 12:30 am.

Read More: Suspect's DNA matches samples in 6-year-old girl's rape, murder case in Korangi

According to Zakir's statement, the victim was still alive after he raped her and was semi-conscious. He said she "suddenly jumped and broke her neck".

He said he threw the girl in a garbage dump and went home and told his wife that he had been busy with a ride.

Police said that the suspect purchased a ticket to Multan and went home to get his clothes. He called his wife and said he wanted to escape from Karachi along with his children.

