Jennifer Aniston gushes over ex Justin Theroux on his 50th birthday, shares shirtless image

Jennifer Aniston sent tongues wagging as she lavished love on ex-husband Justin Theroux on his 50th birthday: 'Truly one of a kind, LOVE YOU!'

The 'Friends' alum shared Justin Theroux's shirtless photo to wish him a happy 50th birthday via Instagram stories on Tuesday.



Aniston, in two back-to-back posts, showed the actor love. In the first one Justin sits on a forest green chair, dressed in a suit and tie with a raised eyebrow and his dog at his side.

The actress captioned the photo: 'Happy birthday JT!' with a celebrating emoji.

The 52-year-old star later shared a shirtless image of her former flame rocking a Nike visor and a gold nameplate ring.



Theroux and Aniston were married from 2015 until they announced their split in February 2018 with a statement saying they had made the decision at the end of the previous year.



Jennifer Aniston's gushing tribute to her ex-husband Justin Theroux sent tongues wagging as fans and followers started speculations about their future.

