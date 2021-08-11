Eminem's ex-wife Kimberley Scott rushed to hospital after reported suicide attempt

Eminem’s ex-wife Kimberley Scott has reportedly been rushed to the hospital after attempting suicide.

According to TMZ, police and paramedics rushed to Kim’s home in response to a call of a suicidal person.

At the scene, Kim was reportedly aggressive to the point that authorities had to restrain her.

The outlet reported that Kim had cut herself after it was found that she had multiple small lacerations on her leg with a significant amount of blood on the floor.

She was rushed for a psychological and medical evaluation but has since returned home for recovery.

The rapper had met Kim in 1988 at a house party and began dating in high school.

They later welcomed their daughter Hailie Jade in 1995 and tied the knot four years later.

Their relationship however did not last long as they divorced in 2001 only to remarry in 2006 and divorce again a few months later.