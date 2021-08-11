How Kourtney Kardashian got a cameo in Addison Rae's debut movie

 
Wednesday Aug 11 2021
Addison Rae is opening up about Kourtney Kardashian was featured in her debut movie He's All That.

Speaking to Access, the TikTok star-turned-actress thought that it was "incredible" that the Poosh founder landed a cameo in the Netflix film.

"I thought it'd be so incredible."

"She's an amazing friend of mine, amazing mentor and person," said Rae.

"We got very fortunate that it ended up working out and I'm very thankful for her."

When asked how their friendship began, the 20-year-old shared that they "are really similar" in temperament and interests.

"I think both of us are very honest people and we like a lot of the same things," explained Rae. "It started off with both of us just loving to workout. We were doing that together a lot."

"She's just a very real person and honest," Rae added. "She's been so helpful to me in every way. She's such a good person to lean on."

