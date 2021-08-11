 
Wednesday Aug 11 2021
Sonic the Hedgehog 2: Idris Elba to voice Knuckles

Wednesday Aug 11, 2021

Idris Elba has unveiled another franchise that he is set to star in.

The actor on Tuesday confirmed that he will be the voice behind Knuckles in the upcoming movie Sonic the Hedgehog 2.

Taking to Instagram, the 48-year-old teased fans with a snap of the famous character’s knuckles and confirmed that he will be voicing him.

Elba will now join Ben Schwartz, who is reprising his role as the voice of Sonic in the upcoming film.

Furthermore, James Marsden, Tika Sumpter, Natasha Rothwell, Adam Pally, Shemar Moore and Jim Carrey will also return to the sequel with Jeff Fowler wearing the director's hat.

Take a look:



