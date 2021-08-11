 
Wednesday Aug 11 2021
Dua Lipa, Elton John's 'Cold Heart (PNAU Remix) to release on Friday

Wednesday Aug 11, 2021

Dua Lipa and John Elton on Wednesday left millions of their fans excited when they announced that their upcoming collaboration "Cold Heart (PNAU Remix) will be released on Friday.

The duo took to social media to share snippet as they teased the track.

At John’s virtual Oscar-night party this year, the British singer had paired with Lipa for performances of his classics “Bennie & The Jets” and “Goodbye Yelllow Brick Road.”

Taking to Instagram, Dua Lipa wrote, 'I'm fizzing with excitement. Elton John I love you and i'm so happy this is finally coming out into the world"

