David Schwimmer breaks silence on romance with Jennifer Aniston: denies dating Friends' co-star

David Schwimmer has responded to the rumours that he and his Friends co-star Jennifer Aniston are now dating in real life after admitting to having major crushes on each other during reunion special.

The onscreen couple, who played on-again-off-again Ross and Rachel in hit US sitcom, are said to have 'grown close' since the reunion special, but David's management said there's no truth to any rumours of a hook-up.



The much loved-stars, who won hearts of people in the 90s sitcom, previously revealed that they had a "major crush" on each other.

David told reunion host James Corden: "We were both crushing hard on each other, but it was like two ships passing. One of us was always in a relationship and we never crossed that boundary."



Closer magazine, citing a source, claimed: "After the reunion, it became clear that reminiscing over the past had stirred up feelings for both of them and that chemistry they’d always had to bury was still there. They began texting immediately after filming and, just last month, David flew from his home in New York to see Jen in LA."

There're reports that Jen has been cooking for David at her home and they'd been spotted visiting a winery in Santa Barbara together.

The rumours of their romance have been circling for years, but Jennifer has revealed she would be "proud" to say she 'banged' David - if it had happened.



David Schwimmer's representative has responded to the rumours, saying that there's "no truth" to the rumours of a romance between Jennifer Aniston and 'Kissing A Fool' actor.

