 
Can't connect right now! retry
Showbiz
Thursday Aug 12 2021
By
Web Desk

Nimra Khan's husband confirms divorce: 'She was a headache'

By
Web Desk

Thursday Aug 12, 2021

Nimra Khans husband confirms divorce: she was a headache
Nimra Khan's husband confirms divorce: 'she was a headache'

Nimra Khan's husband is explicitly talking about his divorce from the actor.

In a recent live video, UK-based Pakistani Raja Azam said that he is old enough to make his decisions and that he 'got rid' of ex-wife Nimra Khan for the same reason. The couple got married in April 2020.

“We are divorced," he spoke out. "I divorced her because I wanted to. I am old enough."

He continued, "I got rid of her, she was a headache, she was a proper headache," he blurted out in the video. Viewers could spot Azam smoking in the clip.

Take a look:



More From Showbiz:

Hira Mani stuns in regal bridal wear, fans dub her look 'killer': See Photos

Hira Mani stuns in regal bridal wear, fans dub her look 'killer': See Photos
Ayesha Omar, Yasir Hussain to star in movie based on serial killer Javed Iqbal

Ayesha Omar, Yasir Hussain to star in movie based on serial killer Javed Iqbal
Shah Rukh Khan thanks team for making him 'Gunda' on 'Chak De! India' anniversary

Shah Rukh Khan thanks team for making him 'Gunda' on 'Chak De! India' anniversary
Zahid Ahmed slams troll's comment on his deceased mother

Zahid Ahmed slams troll's comment on his deceased mother
Veteran actress Durdana Butt passes away

Veteran actress Durdana Butt passes away

Ushna Shah is Covid free now

Ushna Shah is Covid free now
Kareena Kapoor's son is not named Jeh, find out the real name

Kareena Kapoor's son is not named Jeh, find out the real name
Minal Khan treats fans with BTS photos from her engagement

Minal Khan treats fans with BTS photos from her engagement
Ekta Kapoor welcomes Kareena Kapoor on board as a film producer

Ekta Kapoor welcomes Kareena Kapoor on board as a film producer
Sajal Aly is swooned by Usman Mukhtar's 'beautiful' wife: See Photo

Sajal Aly is swooned by Usman Mukhtar's 'beautiful' wife: See Photo
Momina Mustehsan returns to social media after break

Momina Mustehsan returns to social media after break
Amitabh Bachchan celebrates 21 years of 'Kaun Banega Crorepati'

Amitabh Bachchan celebrates 21 years of 'Kaun Banega Crorepati'

Latest

view all