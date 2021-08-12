Nimra Khan's husband confirms divorce: 'she was a headache'

Nimra Khan's husband is explicitly talking about his divorce from the actor.

In a recent live video, UK-based Pakistani Raja Azam said that he is old enough to make his decisions and that he 'got rid' of ex-wife Nimra Khan for the same reason. The couple got married in April 2020.

“We are divorced," he spoke out. "I divorced her because I wanted to. I am old enough."

He continued, "I got rid of her, she was a headache, she was a proper headache," he blurted out in the video. Viewers could spot Azam smoking in the clip.

Take a look:







