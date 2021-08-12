 
Thursday Aug 12 2021
'Keeping shining': Katrina Kaif sends birthday greetings to Sara Ali Khan on her 26th birthday

Thursday Aug 12, 2021

Keeping shining: Katrina Kaif sends birthday greetings to Sara Ali Khan on her 26th birthday

Hardly a day goes by when Katrina Kaif's Instagram story does not contain a birthday wish to a friend, family member or colleague.

The Bollywood diva on Thursday used the photo and video sharing app to send birthday greetings to Sara Ali Khan who is celebrating her 26th birthday.

Sharing a picture of Sara, Katrina Kaif wrote, "Happy Birthday happiest Sara Ali  Khan May you reach the highest of heights and achieve all your dreams. Keep shining."

On the work front, Katrina Kaif is busing working on several projects including a sequel of "Aik Tha Tiger'".

