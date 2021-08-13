 
Friday Aug 13 2021
Prince Andrew likely to lose his military patronages following Virginia Giuffre's lawsuit

Friday Aug 13, 2021

Prince Andrew could lose his military patronages following Virginia Giuffre's legal action against him as he 'may never return' to the royal fold as a working member of the monarchy and . 

The Duke of York has been accused of sexually assaulting Virginia Roberts Giuffre, one of Jeffrey Epstein’s victims, a claim the Prince vehemently denies. 

The Queen, 96, has reportedly made up her mind to strictly deal with Andrew and will strip off his military patronages.

A media outlet, citing senior palace sources, claimed that the monarch has lost her patience with the prince and mulling to take these patronages away from the Duke of York.

On Tuesday, Ms Giuffre filed a civil suit against Andrew seeking unspecified damages at a federal court in New York under the Child Victims Act. 

Ms Giuffre has accused that she was trafficked by Epstein to have sex with the Queen’s favourite son Prince Andrew when she was 17 years old, a minor under US law.

