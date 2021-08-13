 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Friday Aug 13 2021
By
Web Desk

Britney Spears’ lawyer reacts to Jamie Spears’ ‘ongoing shameful attacks

By
Web Desk

Friday Aug 13, 2021

Britney Spears’ lawyer reacts to Jamie Spears’ ‘ongoing shameful attacks
Britney Spears’ lawyer reacts to Jamie Spears’ ‘ongoing shameful attacks

Britney Spears calls out Jamie Spears for launching 'ongoing shameful, reprehensible attacks' against his own daughter

Britney Spears’s lawyer hits back at Jamie Spears for launching “ongoing shameful, reprehensible attacks” against the singer.

The lawyer, Matthew Rosengart gave his take to The Hollywood Reporter.

He started off by saying, “We are disappointed, however, by their ongoing shameful and reprehensible attacks on Ms. Spears and others.”

The lawyer also promised to launch a “vigorous investigation” into Jamie’s conduct towards the singer for the last 13 years and admitted, “In the interim, rather than making false statements and taking cheap shots at his own daughter, Mr. Spears should remain silent and step down immediately.”

More From Entertainment:

Prince Andrew ‘feeling pressured’ as Queen prioritizes monarchy’s survival

Prince Andrew ‘feeling pressured’ as Queen prioritizes monarchy’s survival
Elton John calls 'Cold Heart' remix culmination of friendship with Dua Lipa

Elton John calls 'Cold Heart' remix culmination of friendship with Dua Lipa
Thomas Markle blames Harry for changing Meghan's behaviour for the worst

Thomas Markle blames Harry for changing Meghan's behaviour for the worst

Jamie Spears believes Britney Spears doesn’t ‘know or remember’ anything

Jamie Spears believes Britney Spears doesn’t ‘know or remember’ anything
Jamie Spears unveils Britney Spears battles ‘addiction, mental health woes’

Jamie Spears unveils Britney Spears battles ‘addiction, mental health woes’
Jamie Spears accuses Britney Spears’ mom of $150,000 a year

Jamie Spears accuses Britney Spears’ mom of $150,000 a year
Eminem's child reveals they are 'gender fluid,' changes name and pronouns

Eminem's child reveals they are 'gender fluid,' changes name and pronouns

Jessie J shares heartbreaking update: 'Ménière’s disease has affected my voice'

Jessie J shares heartbreaking update: 'Ménière’s disease has affected my voice'
Meghan Markle blasted for leaving ‘trails of devastation behind

Meghan Markle blasted for leaving ‘trails of devastation behind
Disney’s CEO reacts to Scarlett Johanson’s ‘Black Widow’ lawsuit

Disney’s CEO reacts to Scarlett Johanson’s ‘Black Widow’ lawsuit
Prince Harry ‘owes royal family nothing’: report

Prince Harry ‘owes royal family nothing’: report

Latest

view all