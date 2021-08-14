 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Saturday Aug 14 2021
By
Web Desk

Angelina Jolie looks elegant in tan trench coat on dinner date with loved one at Nobu

By
Web Desk

Saturday Aug 14, 2021

Angelina Jolie looks elegant in tan trench coat on dinner date with loved one at Nobu

Angelina Jolie showed off her grace as she stepped out with 17-year-old child Pax for a mother-son dinner date at Nobu in Los Angeles.

The Maleficent star, who adopted Pax from Ho Chi Minh City Vietnam in 2007, looked elegant as she grabbed some dinner with her son.

The 46-year-old actress rocked a white top and matching wide-legged pants under a a full-length tan trench coat to flaunt her elegance.

Angelina Jolie looks elegant in tan trench coat on dinner date with loved one at Nobu

Brad Pitt's ex-wife was sporting a black face mask covering her mouth and nose, with diamond earrings and a gold chain dangling from her neck.

Angekina Jolie completed her look with a pair of brown shoes and a brown purse, while Pax wore a plain white t-shirt, grey pants and a pair of black sneakers for the outing with his sweet mom.

More From Entertainment:

Taylor Swift’s stalker arrested in New York apartment building after trespassing

Taylor Swift’s stalker arrested in New York apartment building after trespassing
Eminem‘s child Stevie Laine surprises world with a big announcement

Eminem‘s child Stevie Laine surprises world with a big announcement
Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra seen all over each other during lunch date in London

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra seen all over each other during lunch date in London
Khloe Kardashian's steamy selfies set internet ablaze, take away breath of her ex Tristan Thompson

Khloe Kardashian's steamy selfies set internet ablaze, take away breath of her ex Tristan Thompson
Prince Charles in Scotland to hold 'crunch talks' with Prince Andrew

Prince Charles in Scotland to hold 'crunch talks' with Prince Andrew

Johnny Depp uses Instagram for the first time in three months to promote his film

Johnny Depp uses Instagram for the first time in three months to promote his film

Lorde touches on success of ‘Royals’: I’m under no illusion ill ever top it’

Lorde touches on success of ‘Royals’: I’m under no illusion ill ever top it’
TikToker Dixie D'Amelio releases teaser for ‘The D'Amelio Show’

TikToker Dixie D'Amelio releases teaser for ‘The D'Amelio Show’
Kylie Jenner sparks pregnancy rumors amid birthday celebrations

Kylie Jenner sparks pregnancy rumors amid birthday celebrations
Meghan Markle called out for 'lecturing working mums from £11million mansion’

Meghan Markle called out for 'lecturing working mums from £11million mansion’
Thomas Markle blasts Prince Harry for ‘not asking’ Meghan Markle’s hand in marriage

Thomas Markle blasts Prince Harry for ‘not asking’ Meghan Markle’s hand in marriage
Prince Andrew ‘feeling pressured’ as Queen prioritizes monarchy’s survival

Prince Andrew ‘feeling pressured’ as Queen prioritizes monarchy’s survival

Latest

view all