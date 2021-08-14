Angelina Jolie looks elegant in tan trench coat on dinner date with loved one at Nobu

Angelina Jolie showed off her grace as she stepped out with 17-year-old child Pax for a mother-son dinner date at Nobu in Los Angeles.



The Maleficent star, who adopted Pax from Ho Chi Minh City Vietnam in 2007, looked elegant as she grabbed some dinner with her son.



The 46-year-old actress rocked a white top and matching wide-legged pants under a a full-length tan trench coat to flaunt her elegance.

Brad Pitt's ex-wife was sporting a black face mask covering her mouth and nose, with diamond earrings and a gold chain dangling from her neck.



Angekina Jolie completed her look with a pair of brown shoes and a brown purse, while Pax wore a plain white t-shirt, grey pants and a pair of black sneakers for the outing with his sweet mom.