Saturday Aug 14 2021
Meghan Markle, Kate Middleton working on 'documentary on past charity drives

Saturday Aug 14, 2021

Meghan Markle has officially joined hands with Kate Middleton and it appears the duo is pumped to release a documentary shining a light on their charity work.

News regarding the duo’s allegedly rekindled relationship has been brought forward by sources close to Us Weekly.

According to the insider’s findings, Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton are “closer than ever”.

The source was also quoted saying, “Meghan and Kate are actually getting along really well and have been in touch more often.”

“Meghan has been talking to her about collaborating on a project for Netflix, a documentary that will spotlight Kate’s charity work and the huge impact she’s made with her philanthropy.”

For those unversed, a statement marking the details of their project has also been shared with royal fans and it includes a number of documentaries, series, movies, and children’s programming.

