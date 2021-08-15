Jennifer Hudson compares Aretha Franklin’s story to Britney Spears

Jennifer Hudson recently sat down for a chat compared Aretha Franklin’s life story to that of Britney Spears and her conservatorship fight.

The star got candid about it all during her interview with Yahoo Entertainment.

There she was quoted saying, “Just thinking about how dear she is to all of us, including myself — I’m a fan first so I understand the task, I understand the figure — it was like, ‘Oh my god. Where do you start?’”

During the course of her interview, Hudson also addressed the difficulties she faced while attempting to acclimate her personality similar to that of the women of Aretha’s life.

There she claimed, “The biggest challenge in that was being able to conform to how women existed during that time.”

“I take up space in a room, and I’m very expressive and vocal. [But I had to remember], ‘I’m not Jennifer right now. I’m Aretha, in the ’60s, where women didn’t have a voice as much as we do today.”

“I wish I could say that that was a product of a time period, but we look at what Britney Spears is going through right now and we know that that’s not a product of the time period — it’s part of the burden that women bear living under patriarchy. Where people think that their lives are not their own.”

“Seeing her go through all of the struggles and some of that trauma is how we can really understand what an incredible person [she] is when she made it to the other side, and we get the triumph. To really glory in her success, I feel like you had to understand what she went through to get there.”