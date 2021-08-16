 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Monday Aug 16 2021
By
Web Desk

Jennifer Lopez unfollows her ex Alex Rodriguez on Instagram, removes his pictures

By
Web Desk

Monday Aug 16, 2021

Jennifer Lopez unfollows her ex Alex Rodriguez on Instagram, removes his pictures

Ben Affleck's sweetheart Jennifer Lopez has fully closed the chapter of contact with her ex-fiancé Alex Rodriguez by unfollowing him on Instagram.

The 'Hustlers' star cut all ties with the retired baseball star as she removed all his photos from her page. Lopez unfollowed Rodriguez several months after the pair ended their engagement.

The 52-year-old singing sensation has finally made the end of her all relationship with the baseballer by unfollowing his account and deleting his all pictures. While, Alex still follows Lopez and has snaps of her on his account.

She started dating Alex back in early 2017 and the pair got engaged in March 2019, but after cancelling their wedding plans they split in March this year.

After splitting from Alex, Jennifer – who has 13-year-old twins Emme and Max with her ex-husband Marc Anthony – rekindled her romance with Ben Affleck, whom she previously dated between 2002 and 2004.

Jennifer Lopez unfollows her ex Alex Rodriguez on Instagram, removes his pictures

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have been going from strength to strength and planning about their future together as the couple reportedly are busy in hunting house.

More From Entertainment:

Prince Charles wishes sister Anne on her birthday

Prince Charles wishes sister Anne on her birthday
Travis Barker puts his 'life on risk' for his love Kourtney Kardashian

Travis Barker puts his 'life on risk' for his love Kourtney Kardashian
Johnny Depp addresses his Hollywood boycott after liable case

Johnny Depp addresses his Hollywood boycott after liable case
Sophie Turner pens loving tribute for birthday boy Joe Jonas

Sophie Turner pens loving tribute for birthday boy Joe Jonas
Jeffrey Epstein's employee planning to testify against Prince Andrew

Jeffrey Epstein's employee planning to testify against Prince Andrew
'Free Guy' debuts at No. 1 with surprisingly strong $28.4 million

'Free Guy' debuts at No. 1 with surprisingly strong $28.4 million
Ed Sheeran touches on ‘rocky start’ to restaurant amid a pandemic

Ed Sheeran touches on ‘rocky start’ to restaurant amid a pandemic
Olivia Rodrigo addresses Sabrina Carpenter ‘Driver’s License’ drama

Olivia Rodrigo addresses Sabrina Carpenter ‘Driver’s License’ drama
Jennifer Hudson compares Aretha Franklin’s story to Britney Spears

Jennifer Hudson compares Aretha Franklin’s story to Britney Spears
Prince Harry due to meet Queen Elizabeth at the end of 2021: report

Prince Harry due to meet Queen Elizabeth at the end of 2021: report
Lagertha actress is proud of Alexander Ludwig as 'Heels' featuring 'Vikings' star premiers

Lagertha actress is proud of Alexander Ludwig as 'Heels' featuring 'Vikings' star premiers

Halle Berry shares self-love birthday tribute: ‘Finally, I’m exhaling!’

Halle Berry shares self-love birthday tribute: ‘Finally, I’m exhaling!’

Latest

view all