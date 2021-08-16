Jennifer Lopez unfollows her ex Alex Rodriguez on Instagram, removes his pictures

Ben Affleck's sweetheart Jennifer Lopez has fully closed the chapter of contact with her ex-fiancé Alex Rodriguez by unfollowing him on Instagram.

The 'Hustlers' star cut all ties with the retired baseball star as she removed all his photos from her page. Lopez unfollowed Rodriguez several months after the pair ended their engagement.

The 52-year-old singing sensation has finally made the end of her all relationship with the baseballer by unfollowing his account and deleting his all pictures. While, Alex still follows Lopez and has snaps of her on his account.

She started dating Alex back in early 2017 and the pair got engaged in March 2019, but after cancelling their wedding plans they split in March this year.

After splitting from Alex, Jennifer – who has 13-year-old twins Emme and Max with her ex-husband Marc Anthony – rekindled her romance with Ben Affleck, whom she previously dated between 2002 and 2004.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have been going from strength to strength and planning about their future together as the couple reportedly are busy in hunting house.