Prince Harry, ‘left fuming’ after major Meghan Markle snub by royals

Monday Aug 16 2021
Monday Aug 16, 2021

Prince Harry ended up feeling livid after Meghan Markle got snubbed from attending Princess Diana’s 2017 ceremony.

This claim has been made by royal commentator and expert Daniela Elser.

In her piece for News.com.au she detailed the fury Prince Harry showcased after witnessing Meghan Markle’s snub and wrote, “The family had planned a private service for July 1 to rededicate her grave.”

“On the guest list were not only William and Kate but their children Prince George and Princess Charlotte, Diana’s siblings Earl Spencer, Lady Sarah McCorquodale and Baroness Fellowes and (who else?) the Archbishop of Canterbury. Notice one name missing?”

“Despite having, according to The Daily Mail, travelled from Toronto to London, Meghan was not there. At the time the situation was framed as it not having been considered ‘appropriate’ for her to attend the service. Harry reportedly saw things differently. Very differently.”

