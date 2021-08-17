 
Tuesday Aug 17 2021
We all bleed the same: Saweetie addresses homophobia

Tuesday Aug 17, 2021

Saweetie has made it clear that there is no room for disrespect, homophobia and other sorts of misbehaviour.

In an interview with People, the singer sat down and spoke about the topic in the backdrop of DaBaby’s insensitive comments on gays and HIV infected people.

"I think that it's important that we all respect each other. We all bleed the same," she said. 

"We're all human beings. I was raised in a household that believes in respecting everyone, no matter who they are, no matter what they do, because at the end of the day, we're all equal."

"We all need to call out what we're uncomfortable with," she adds.

"We need to call out what we stand for and for what we believe is right."

