Wednesday Aug 18 2021
Britney Spears secretly married Jason Trawick?

Wednesday Aug 18, 2021

Britney Spears may have secretly tied the knot for the third time to her agent Jason Trawick in 2011.

The couple had only announced their engagement in 2011 but fans are under the impression that they got married and divorced the following year for multiple reasons.

According to newly unearthed paperwork filed to a court in California, a $9,150 fee for "dissolution of marriage" was paid on October 2012.

The previous year, the Toxic singer referred to Jason as her "husband" during a radio interview.

The document was brought to light revealed by the podcast Toxic: The Britney Spears Story — which was created by campaigners who launched the Free Britney movement in 2019.

Jason became Britney’s co-conservator with her father Jamie Spears after they announced their engagement.

News of their split came in 2013, which is three months after the paperwork was filed. 

