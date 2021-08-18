 
Archie ‘risks issues years to come’ due to Prince Harry’s actions

Archie is at risk of ‘having multiple issues down the line’ due to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s actions.

This claim has been brought forward by royal expert Marlene Koenig and during her interview with Express she was quoted saying, “While I think Meghan Markle and Harry need to do what they want to do, both sides need to communicate.”

“If this is how he's communicating, by writing a book, he's missing the context that he needs to talk to his father. Because life is a circle - he could have the same thing happen to him.”

She also added, “He talks about being a good father, we don't know how his son will react years later - he could have issues.”

“I think the most important thing is that they are trying to do important things, and I do think they should be allowed to do what they want to do.”

“But, they also should realiser that some things that they do could create ripples that could hurt them and other people.”

