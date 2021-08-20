Esra Bilgic aka Halime Sultan responds to criticism on social media

Leading Turkish actress Esra Bilgic, who portrays the role of Halime Sultan in historical drama serial Dirilis: Ertugrul, has responded to social media criticism, saying she has always been on the side of 'human'.

Taking to Twitter, Esra aka Halime Sultan tweeted in Turkish language which reads: “I have always been on the side of 'human', regardless of his religious belief, nationality, or political opinion; I will continue to be.”

She further said “I have not been part of any acts of hate or divisive debate; I will not be.”

Esra went on to say in her another tweet: “I've never been a part of any hate act or any separatist debate and I will NOT be. Thank you.”

The Turkish actress recently expressed her concerns for Afghan women after Taliban takeover, saying we must continue the struggle for all women of the world.

Esra Bilgic turned to Instagram and shared a photo of burqa-clad Afghan women, taken by US photographer Steve McCurry, to express her worries.