Friday Aug 20 2021
Channing Tatum, Zoë Kravitz spark romance rumours after NYC outing

Friday Aug 20, 2021

The duo was seen enjoying each other’s company as they shared a few laughs, after going for a stroll

Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz sent their fans into a frenzy after they were spotted getting cosy during a recent outing.

The duo has sparked romance rumours after they were spotted going for a bike ride in NYC on Wednesday in the East Village.

They appeared to be enjoying each other’s company as they shared a few laughs, after going for a stroll together.

In photographs obtained by outlets, Tatum can be seen steering a black BMX bike, while the Kravitz wrapped her arms around him and rode on the bike’s pegs.

The duo was dressed in casual attire for their outing. Both chose to wore denim pants and black shirts.

While Kravitz accessorized her look with a large green bag and black sunnies.

The two were earlier rumoured to be dating back in January. However, they shunned all the rumours at the time. 

