Saturday Aug 21 2021
Shawn Mendes dishes how he and Camila Cabello navigate through arguments

Saturday Aug 21, 2021

The Canadian singer said he and Cabello have a lot of arguments but they know how to end differences

Shawn Mendes gave a closer glimpse at his relationship with girlfriend Camila Cabello. 

The Canadian singer said he and Cabello have a lot of arguments but they know how to end the differences and reach a mid-point. 

Talking about how they handle arguments, Mendes revealed, “We definitely fight, and we get in like the worst little arguments, but like, I think that we definitely are pretty good at picking up on when it's just ego talking."

“And we usually like, call each other out. It's we have a really honest and open relationship, but, but yeah, no, we definitely fight. I think like, especially like, I think the longer the relationship goes, it's like the easier it seems to be to fight. So, yeah, it's definitely not that holding hands all the time, but we're really good with each other. It never gets bad. It's always like a little fight," the Treat You Better singer added. 

Sirius XM's Stanley T asked, “When you find yourself in an argument with her and then you realize in the argument you're wrong. How do you handle that? Do you just come out and say, ‘you know what, I've been thinking about it. I'm sorry’?”

Mendes replied, "Yeah. All of it, it takes all my might in the entire world, but I have to admit that I'm wrong, but it takes everything. My face probably looks like tight and red, but I say I'm wrong. Hopefully. I mean, maybe she would say something else. I'm sure. Sometimes I don't say I'm wrong.”

