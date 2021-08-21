Scott Disick's girlfriend Amelia Hamlin has abs to die for! See Photos

Scott Disick's lady love, Amelia Gray Hamlin, is showing off her well-toned figure in the latest social media update.

The 19-year-old turned to her Instagram on Friday and shared a photo of herself in blue gym wear and matching Alo Yoga leggings.

Amelia also paired her look with a subtle, glamorous makeup look and left her tresses flowing for the camera.





The post comes days after her mother Lisa Rinna revealed her youngest is 'very happy right now' in her relationship with Disick, 38.

