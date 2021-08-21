 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Saturday Aug 21 2021
By
Web Desk

Scott Disick's girlfriend Amelia Hamlin has abs to die for! See Photos

By
Web Desk

Saturday Aug 21, 2021

Scott Disicks girlfriend Amelia Hamlin has abs to die for! See Photos
Scott Disick's girlfriend Amelia Hamlin has abs to die for! See Photos

Scott Disick's lady love, Amelia Gray Hamlin, is showing off her well-toned figure in the latest social media update. 

The 19-year-old turned to her Instagram on Friday and shared a photo of herself in blue gym wear and matching Alo Yoga leggings.

Amelia also paired her look with a subtle, glamorous makeup look and left her tresses flowing for the camera.


The post comes days after her mother Lisa Rinna revealed her youngest is 'very happy right now' in her relationship with Disick, 38. 

More From Entertainment:

Future King Prince Charles writes article for Daily Mail

Future King Prince Charles writes article for Daily Mail
Emma Corrin gets candid about landing Princess Diana role in 'The Crown'

Emma Corrin gets candid about landing Princess Diana role in 'The Crown'
Meghan and Harry now 'existing in a different, healthier place' post royal exit

Meghan and Harry now 'existing in a different, healthier place' post royal exit
Timeline of R. Kelly's life and the sex abuse case against him

Timeline of R. Kelly's life and the sex abuse case against him
‘Matt Damon is flailing around in cancel culture quicksand’: Bill Maher

‘Matt Damon is flailing around in cancel culture quicksand’: Bill Maher
Salma Hayek shares why she initially turned down ‘Eternals’ role

Salma Hayek shares why she initially turned down ‘Eternals’ role
R. Kelly bribed worker for fake ID in Aaliyah marriage, his former manager claims

R. Kelly bribed worker for fake ID in Aaliyah marriage, his former manager claims

Shawn Mendes dishes how he and Camila Cabello navigate through arguments

Shawn Mendes dishes how he and Camila Cabello navigate through arguments

Matthew McConaughey reflects on his ‘bizarre’ audition for ‘Texas Chainsaw Massacre’

Matthew McConaughey reflects on his ‘bizarre’ audition for ‘Texas Chainsaw Massacre’

Kim Kardashian, Kanye West spotted having lunch together sans kids

Kim Kardashian, Kanye West spotted having lunch together sans kids

Kylie Jenner 'thrilled' to be a mom again: Source says she has 'cute baby bump'

Kylie Jenner 'thrilled' to be a mom again: Source says she has 'cute baby bump'
New ‘Jeopardy!’ host Mike Richards steps down amidst controversy

New ‘Jeopardy!’ host Mike Richards steps down amidst controversy

Latest

view all