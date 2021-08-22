 
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry blasted for forcing ‘literally inescapable’ opinions

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle recently got called out by experts for being ‘literally inescapable’ with their opinions.

This claim has been brought forward by GB News host Mercy Muroki.

During her interview with the outlet, she was quoted saying, “I don't know about you but I'm bored at Meghan and Harry putting their two cents into just about everything.”

“Quite frankly, I'm wholeheartedly, unreservedly uninterested in what they have to say about anything. I simply cannot summon damns to give but I'm forced to listen to their opinions because they're literally inescapable.”

“Meghan and Harry say they want some privacy and space but I'm starting to feel like it's us who need a bit of privacy and space from them.”

