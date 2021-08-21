 
entertainment
Saturday Aug 21 2021
By
Web Desk

By
Web Desk

Saturday Aug 21, 2021

Cameron Diaz addresses thoughts on childcare using ‘superheros’

Cameron Diaz recently highlighted her motherhood journey as well as her thoughts on the ‘superhero’s who know to use childcare.

The star got candid about it all during her interview on Kevin Hart’s talk show Hart to Heart.

There she was quoted saying, “Everything starts and goes and stops and goes because it’s all about her needs. I cook all of her meals. I wake her up, my husband puts her to bed. We’re a total tag-team.”

“You know, we do have childcare that helps us, which, I don’t even know how mothers who don’t have childcare do it. I really do not understand.”

“My heart goes out to them. They are superheroes. I know that’s where the true fatigue comes in, when you don’t have somebody to sort of pass them off to.”

