Ariana Grande shares sweet home moments

American pop singer Ariana Grande has treated her fans to a set of adorable photos as a sneak peek at her loved-up family life with her husband Dalton Gomez.



The 28-year-old pop artist is loving her life after marrying Dalton Gomez in May.

Ariana Grande shared some candid photos on her Instagram feed on Saturday. "Some old some new but I love these," the singer said as she shared the post on her Instagram Story.

In a photo, she is seen displaying her culinary skills. Her mother Joan is also seen in the photo. In another snap, Gomez and Grande are seen poised for a kiss. In other photos, Grande showed her love for their many dogs.



Ariana Grande got married to the real estate agent in May in a private ceremony at their Montecito, California, home. At the time, Ariana Grande's representative announced, "They got married."

"It was tiny and intimate — less than 20 people. The room was so happy and full of love. The couple and both families couldn't be happier," her rep said.

Ariana came into a relationship with Dalton Gomez in January 2020 before they spent their quarantine together. Later in December the same year, the happy lovebirds announced their engagement.