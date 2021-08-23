Mehwish Hayat leaves fans swooning with her new hairstyle

Superstar Mehwish Hayat left her millions of fans swooning with her latest hairstyle for the year 2021.



Mehwish got the new haircut despite most of her fans suggesting that she should grow her hair longer.

The Load Wedding actor turned to social media to share a video of her hair transformation and thanked her hairstylist for the new look.

Posting the video, Mehwish said, “Thank you for such a beautiful haircut @waryam942! I know that most of you suggested I should grow my hair longer but I needed to get rid of dead hair and desperately needed a change of look.”

She also asked her millions of fans to give a feedback to her new change. “What do you think??”

Fans and fellow showbiz stars flooded the comment section and praised ‘gorgeous’ Mehwish Hayat for the new look.

The endearing post has won the hearts of the fans on social media.