Katie Prince hopitalised after attacker gave her 'jaw fracture, split eye'

Katie Price was hospitalised in the early hours of Monday following an alleged attack which left her with facial injuries.

Police were immediately called following the incident which took place at an Essex property.

According to The Sun, the man has been arrested and is in custody on suspicion of assaulting Katie.

A source close to the star said: "Katie is, understandably, utterly devastated.

"She was taken to hospital in an ambulance where she was treated for a suspected jaw fracture and split eye."

Meanwhile Essex police told MailOnline in a statement: "We were called by colleagues in the ambulance service to reports of an assault in Little Canfield, shortly after 1.30am this morning, Monday 23 August.

"We arrived and found a woman had sustained a facial injury which required hospital treatment.

"A 32-year-old man was arrested a short time later on suspicion of assault. He remains in custody."

The police added: "Our investigations are continuing at the scene today."

Katie's last post on social media was on Sunday which was an image featuring her, her boyfriend Carl Woods with her youngest children Jett and Bunny