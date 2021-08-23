Prince Harry branded ‘fake eco-warrior’ over private jet use

Prince Harry has come under fire for making 'hypocritical' claims regarding climate change, all the while flying in private jets.



This claim has been made by GB News host Dan Wootton and during his interview with the outlet Mr. Wootton he was quoted saying, “You couldn't make it up!”

“Fake eco-warrior Prince Harry takes another private jet flight - this time to go to a posh polo match. Just remember this is a bloke hectoring us all about air travel. Given his actions, he should be roundly ignored.”